Cardinals vs. Seahawks: Game Day info and other NFL news

PHOENIX — After a tough loss at home against the Carolina Panthers, the Arizona Cardinals look to rebound on the road as they head to Seattle to take on the Seahawks for the first time in 2021.

Injuries continue to be a big concern for the Cardinals heading into the Week 11 matchup. Quarterback Kyler Murray said this week that he was "pretty close" to returning, but receiver DeAndre Hopkins was more uncertain about his status for Sunday. Looks like we'll have to wait and see if both or either will get on the field this weekend.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson returned from injury last week, but Seattle also came up short in their last game against Green Bay. Both teams are looking for an important division win

Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about Sunday's game.

Week 11 Power Rankings

It's chaos in the NFL pretty much every week at this point.

Multiple teams in our Locked On NFL Power Rankings top five continue to go down each week, causing major shake-ups in our weekly rankings.

This week, the Cardinals, Bucs and Rams all lost their games, forcing them to drop in the rankings. The Packers made a nice statement win with Aaron Rodgers back to get to 8-2 and the Tennessee Titans lead the AFC as they just continue to get big win after big win.

Cardinals and NFL news:

The Kliff and Kyler connection: Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury often gets compared to Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds. But it’s the dynamic between the actor and the director that Kingsbury relates to most when it comes to working with quarterback Kyler Murray.



“I’m not talking down to him we’re talking on the same level,” Kingsbury said Wednesday. “I want to hear his thoughts I want to get it from him because we’re in this thing together.”



Murray, who has been nursing an ankle injury since Week 8, said that Kingsbury’s confidence in him helped tremendously in his transition from the University of Oklahoma to the NFL. MORE

Not time to panic: This is no "Chicken Little" situation, or as Cardinals right tackle Kelvin Beachum said after Sunday’s blowout loss to the Panthers, “(there’s) no reason to think that the sky is falling… alright?”



“Everything is not going to be peaches and cream,” Beachum said. “It’s not (always) going to be pleasant. Sometimes you got to battle through adversity, (and) we haven’t had a lot of adversity this year.”



So if the Cardinals aren't panicking right now, why should you? MORE

Latest injury updates: The injury list is still pretty lengthy for the Cardinals. Several key players including Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins are still uncertain if they will be able to play against the Seahawks. Here's Wednesday's report.

