Arizona Cardinals vs. New York Jets preview, how to watch, prediction

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Two poor showings in a row have the once 2-0 Cardinals all of a sudden desperate to get back on track. Arizona's going to get a chance to do that on Sunday, as long as the game happens.

The Cardinals take on the New York Jets (0-4) in New Jersey Sunday. The Jets have looked dismal in each of their four games this season.

On Friday morning, players and coaches were sent home after one player tested presumptive positive for COVID-19.

The NFL has seen its fair share of issues with players testing positive for COVID-19 in recent weeks.

An outbreak in the Tennessee Titans organization for the team's week four game to be canceled. The Titans are expected to play Buffalo on Tuesday instead of Sunday.

The Patriots/Chiefs game was also moved from Sunday to Monday last week after quarterback Cam Newton tested positive for COVID-19. Two days later, Patriots cornerback Stephon Gillmore tested positive for COVID-19.

The Jets continue to wait Friday afternoon for the official results from the player's test. If it is positive, the game could be postponed or moved, or if exposure was limited to only that player, the NFL could have the game played at the normal set time.

Despite the news, the Cardinals are flying out of Arizona to New Jersey as scheduled on Friday afternoon.

The Cardinals also received good news this week that safety Budda Baker will be back after missing last week's game for thumb surgery. Baker suffered the injury in Arizona's week three loss to the Detroit Lions.

Devon Kennard is the only player listed OUT currently for Sunday.

GAME INFO

MATCHUP: Arizona Cardinals (2-2) at New York Jets (0-4)

LOCATION: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

KICKOFF: 10:00 a.m. Arizona time

WATCH: FOX

SPREAD: Cardinals -7

PREDICTION

The Cardinals missed Budda Baker last week badly and it was obvious. This week, they get him back and the defense should be able to find some success against a struggling Jets offense.

The Cardinals offense struggled to get anything going consistently and lacked energy last Sunday in Charlotte. I expect them to learn from that and be hungry to score early and often on a Jets defense that's giving up 33 points per game.