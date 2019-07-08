GLENDALE, Ariz. - The season is finally almost here with the preseason for the Arizona Cardinals officially kicking off Thursday against the Los Angeles Chargers at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

You can watch the game on 12 News KPNX-TV (NBC) with coverage from the stadium beginning at 6:30 p.m. and kickoff at 7 p.m.

We'll have live reports from the stadium in our 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. newscasts and our 10 p.m. newscast after the game.

The Cardinals regular radio team of Dave Pasch (play-by-play) and Ron Wolfley (analyst) will be joined by 12 News anchor Paul Gerke (sideline reporter) to call the action. Cardinals reporter Paul Calvisi will join Wolfley and Gerke for the Denver broadcast on August 29.

You can get tickets to the game at the Cardinals website by clicking here.

All 32 NFL teams are starting a new digital ticketing system this year. You can watch and read about how it works here.

The other preseason broadcasts on 12 News are Saturday, August 24 at Minnesota and Thursday, August 29 at Denver. Arizona will also appear in a nationally-televised game on Thursday, August 15 on ESPN vs. Oakland at 5:00 PM MST.

How to get to the game

State Farm Stadium is located off Loop 101 and Bethany Home Road. The address is 1 Cardinals Drive, Glendale, Arizona 85305.

The rideshare drop-off (and pick-up) area is in the Black parking lot on Bethany Home Road and 95th Avenue.

