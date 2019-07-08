GLENDALE, Ariz. - The season is almost here with the preseason for the Arizona Cardinals officially kicking off Thursday against the Los Angeles Chargers at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

You can watch the game on 12 News KPNX-TV (NBC) with coverage from the stadium beginning at 6:30 p.m. and kickoff at 7 p.m. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

We'll have live reports from the stadium in our 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. newscasts and our 10 p.m. newscast after the game.

The Cardinals regular radio team of Dave Pasch (play-by-play) and Ron Wolfley (analyst) will be joined by 12 News anchor Paul Gerke (sideline reporter) to call the action. Cardinals reporter Paul Calvisi will join Wolfley and Gerke for the Denver broadcast on August 29.

The other preseason broadcasts on 12 News are Saturday, August 24 at Minnesota and Thursday, August 29 at Denver. Arizona will also appear in a nationally-televised game on Thursday, August 15 on ESPN vs. Oakland at 5:00 PM MST.

You can get tickets to the game at the Cardinals website by clicking here.

The team has gone digital

All 32 NFL teams are starting a new digital ticketing system this year. Tickets will be issued in digital format.

Season ticket holders received cards instead of hard copy tickets for the 2019 NFL season in an effort to reduce ticket fraud.

The idea is for fans to have authentic tickets to each and every game, but if they want to pass on a particular game, they'll need to transfer or sell the tickets through the team's app.

If you're trying to get into State Farm Stadium with a paper ticket, you won't be allowed in.

You can watch and read about how it works here.

How to get to the game

State Farm Stadium is located off Loop 101 and Bethany Home Road. The address is 1 Cardinals Drive, Glendale, Arizona 85305.

The rideshare drop-off (and pick-up) area is in the Black parking lot on Bethany Home Road and 95th Avenue.

What can I bring in

There will be two security checks at the stadium Thursday.

It is an NFL game, so there is a clear bag policy at State Farm Stadium. Meaning, you can bring in a clear bag that's less than 12” x 6” x 12”.

You can bring a small clutch bag in, but it can't be bigger than 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches. You can also bring small cameras, binoculars and cell phones.

DO NOT bring any outside food or beverages into the game.

For information on prohibited items, click here.

Meet the rookies

What's Kyler Murray's favorite thing about Arizona? Or Andy Isabella's favorite movie? What about Hakeem Butler's ideal superpower?

As they get set to take the field for the first time in a Cardinals jersey, learn more about the team's rookies.

