Cards vs. Packers: What you need to know

PHOENIX — The Arizona Cardinals are still undefeated and if they want their record to remain unblemished, they will have to defeat the 6-1 Green Bay Packers.
In a matchup of arguably the two hottest teams in the NFL, the Packers are heading out west to State Farm Stadium to take on the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday Night Football.
Arizona is coming off a dominating performance against the Houston Texans but is on quick turnaround against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.
This matchup is shaping up to be quite the game. According to ESPN Stats and Info, the game will be the best-combined win percentage for a Thursday game in October or later in the Super Bowl era.
So before kickoff, here's everything you need to know.
Game info, how to watch:
- Date: Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021
- Kickoff: 5:20 p.m. MST
- Location: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
- TV: FOX, NFL Network, Amazon
- Radio: 98.7 FM Arizona’s Sports Station
Plan for traffic
If you're going to the game or headed to the West Valley Thursday afternoon, ADOT said to plan ahead and expect heavy traffic delays. The football game along with the regular rush hour commute is expected to bring busier than normal traffic conditions.
Score:
Check the current score via Scorestream.
Cardinals and NFL news:
Here's some of the latest news regarding Thursday's game between the Cardinals and the Packers. Stay up to date on all things Cardinals with 12 News' sports reporter Cameron Cox.
Jones and Allen return to roster
The Cardinals announced this week that linebacker Chandler Jones and defensive lineman Zach Allen were activated off the COVID list and should be available Thursday.
Take a look at the injury report
The teams released their initial injury reports on Tuesday. Here's a breakdown of each team.
Ertz gear headed to Canton
If there's one person who knows how to make a good first impression, it's the newest addition to the Arizona Cardinals, Zach Ertz.
In just one game with Arizona, Ertz made NFL history, earned a place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and helped the Cardinals to their first 7-0 start since the franchise moved to the state. MORE
Packers and other NFL news
Here are the latest updates from Green Bay and other important news from across the league.
Wide receiver in COVID-19 Protocols
The Green Bay Packers likely will have to face the unbeaten Arizona Cardinals without 2020 All-Pro receiver Davante Adams and defensive coordinator Joe Barry.
General manager Brian Gutekunst announced Monday afternoon that the team has placed Adams on the reserve/COVID-19 list. MORE
And the COVID list grows for Green Bay
According to Adam Schefter, Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard was added to the COVID list. Not good news for Green Bay fans.
Latest headlines
Take a look at some good reads from this season.
12 Sports on YouTube
Watch more of the latest sports videos on the 12 News YouTube channel. Don’t forget to subscribe!