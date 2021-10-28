Cards vs. Packers: What you need to know

The Arizona Cardinals are taking on the Green Bay Packers in an epic matchup on Thursday Night Football.

PHOENIX — The Arizona Cardinals are still undefeated and if they want their record to remain unblemished, they will have to defeat the 6-1 Green Bay Packers.

In a matchup of arguably the two hottest teams in the NFL, the Packers are heading out west to State Farm Stadium to take on the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday Night Football.

Arizona is coming off a dominating performance against the Houston Texans but is on quick turnaround against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.

This matchup is shaping up to be quite the game. According to ESPN Stats and Info, the game will be the best-combined win percentage for a Thursday game in October or later in the Super Bowl era.

The Cardinals remain unbeaten and matched their best start in franchise history (7-0 in 1974).



They take on the 6-1 Packers on Thursday. It will be the best combined win percentage for a Thursday game in October or later in the Super Bowl era (since 1966). pic.twitter.com/qhYmgUCna7 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 25, 2021

So before kickoff, here's everything you need to know.

Game info, how to watch:

Date: Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021

Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021 Kickoff: 5:20 p.m. MST

5:20 p.m. MST Location: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona TV: FOX, NFL Network, Amazon

FOX, NFL Network, Amazon Radio: 98.7 FM Arizona’s Sports Station

Plan for traffic

If you're going to the game or headed to the West Valley Thursday afternoon, ADOT said to plan ahead and expect heavy traffic delays. The football game along with the regular rush hour commute is expected to bring busier than normal traffic conditions.

PLAN FOR CARDS-PACKERS GAME TRAFFIC



Kickoff to the home game in Glendale is 5:20 p.m. Thursday, which means westbound travelers should expect heavier traffic and longer commutes.



Leave early and practice patience!



Read more: https://t.co/sExfRiqKYBhttps://t.co/cGblHUN7H2 pic.twitter.com/bqBiY1iudR — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) October 26, 2021

Score:

Check the current score via Scorestream.

Cardinals and NFL news:

Here's some of the latest news regarding Thursday's game between the Cardinals and the Packers. Stay up to date on all things Cardinals with 12 News' sports reporter Cameron Cox.

Jones and Allen return to roster

The Cardinals announced this week that linebacker Chandler Jones and defensive lineman Zach Allen were activated off the COVID list and should be available Thursday.

The @AZCardinals activate both LB Chandler Jones and DL Zach Allen from the Covid list ahead of the game against #Packers:https://t.co/7ah3OpB2TO — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) October 25, 2021

Take a look at the injury report

The teams released their initial injury reports on Tuesday. Here's a breakdown of each team.

Tuesday’s injury report for Cardinals-Packers. Green Bay didn’t practice today. pic.twitter.com/ZM92lTOj58 — Josh Weinfuss (@joshweinfuss) October 26, 2021

Ertz gear headed to Canton

If there's one person who knows how to make a good first impression, it's the newest addition to the Arizona Cardinals, Zach Ertz.

In just one game with Arizona, Ertz made NFL history, earned a place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and helped the Cardinals to their first 7-0 start since the franchise moved to the state. MORE

Packers and other NFL news

Here are the latest updates from Green Bay and other important news from across the league.

Wide receiver in COVID-19 Protocols

The Green Bay Packers likely will have to face the unbeaten Arizona Cardinals without 2020 All-Pro receiver Davante Adams and defensive coordinator Joe Barry.

General manager Brian Gutekunst announced Monday afternoon that the team has placed Adams on the reserve/COVID-19 list. MORE

And the COVID list grows for Green Bay

According to Adam Schefter, Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard was added to the COVID list. Not good news for Green Bay fans.

Packers now have placed WR Allen Lazard on the reserve/COVID-19 list. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 26, 2021

Latest headlines

Take a look at some good reads from this season.

12 Sports on YouTube