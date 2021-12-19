Cardinals vs. Lions: Game news and notes

The Arizona Cardinals look to rebound from their Monday night loss in Detroit on Sunday as they take on the Lions. Here's what you need to know about the game.

PHOENIX — The Cardinals are heading back on the road.

After a tough loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night, Arizona hopes to continue their undefeated road record against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

If they're going to come away with a victory, the Cardinals are going to have to do it without their star receiver DeAndre Hopkins. It was reported earlier this week that Hopkins suffered a sprained knee towards the end of Monday's game and is expected to miss the rest of the regular season.

Detroit is experiencing its own struggles this season, having only one win in 2021, but the team remains competitive and should not be overlooked.

Here's a breakdown of what you need to know before kickoff this Sunday.

Game info, how to watch:

Date: Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021

11:00 a.m. MST Location: Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan

Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan TV: FOX

FOX Radio: 98.7 FM Arizona’s Sports Station

Score:

Week 15 Power Rankings

For the first time in four weeks, the Arizona Cardinals do not hold the top spot in the Locked On NFL Power Rankings after the Los Angeles Rams defeated them on Monday night.



That moves the Packers, Bucs and Chiefs up as the Chiefs are now in the top three of the Locked On NFL Power Rankings for the first time since Week 2.

The Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills both slid out of the top 10 with their Sunday losses. MORE

Cardinals Notes

According to ESPN NFL insider Field Yates, center Rodney Hudson will miss Sunday's game after being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Cardinals have placed C Rodney Hudson on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 16, 2021

The offensive line continues it shuffling as Justin Pugh is still up in the air after dealing with a non-covid illness.

Justin Pugh with apparently a non-Covid illness so that’s a potential setback in his return. pic.twitter.com/8R9UBYlnzk — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) December 16, 2021

We will continue to any additional updates leading up to kickoff.

