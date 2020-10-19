Arizona Cardinals vs. Dallas Cowboys preview, how to watch, prediction

The Cardinals will play on Monday Night Football for the first time since 2017 as they take on the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Arizona Cardinals are in Dallas for a big game under the lights on Monday Night Football as they take on the Cowboys.

The Cardinals come in 3-2 while the Cowboys sit at 2-3. The Cowboys are coming off a win last week against the Giants at home, but lost quarterback Dak Prescott for the season due to an injury.

The Cowboys won't be lost on offense, however, backup Andy Dalton has plenty of experience as a starter in the NFL and helped lead the Cowboys to a win last Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals got back on track last week in a beatdown against the New York Jets. Now, Kyler Murray heads back to his hometown for the first time as a pro.

Interestingly, Murray is 6-0 as a starter at AT&T Stadium. Five of those while he was at Allen High School and one while at Oklahoma.

This is the Cardinals first Monday Night Football appearance since 2017, when they lost to the Cowboys at home 28-17.

GAME INFO

MATCHUP: Arizona Cardinals (3-2) at Dallas Cowboys (2-3)

LOCATION: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

KICKOFF: 5:00 p.m. Arizona time

WATCH: ESPN

SPREAD: Cowboys -1

PREDICTION

This is the first Cardinals game without Chandler Jones after he suffered a bicep injury last week, resulting in season-ending surgery.

The Cardinals defense hinges on Jones, Budda Baker and Patrick Peterson. Without Baker in Week 3, the Cardinals defense played a poor game against the Carolina Panthers in a losing effort. I expect the Cardinals to be rocky on defense in their first game without Jones.

Murray shouldn't have any issues moving the ball, as Dallas has one of the worst defenses in the league both against the pass and the run. DeAndre Hopkins has more than 100 yards receiving per game and is better than any receiver in the NFL at getting open. The Cowboys will have to find a way to shut him down while containing Murray's ability to get out in space in run. Not going to be easy.

It will be a close one, and it should be a higher scoring game, but I think Dallas pulls this one out in primetime at home.