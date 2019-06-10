CINCINNATI — The Cardinals had an eventful week leading up to their contest against the fellow winless Cincinnati Bengals. The team cut veteran safety D.J. Swearinger, Christian Kirk was ruled out after suffering an injury last week and team owner Bill Bidwill sadly passed away at the age of 88.

Now, the Cardinals are back in the eastern time zone for a matchup against the Bengals, after Cincinnati was beaten down Monday night against the Steelers.

The Bengals don't look good, the Cardinals don't look good. A couple of first-year head coaches in Kliff Kingsbury and Zac Taylor are desperately searching for their first wins and both know they have a good opportunity to get it Sunday.

The Bengals and Cardinals last played each other in 2015, when the Cardinals took the win 34-31 at home. It's the first time the Cardinals are in Cincinnati since 2011 when the Bengals won by a touchdown.

Game Information

Date: Sunday, Oct. 6

Time: 10:00 a.m. (1:00 ET)

Location: Paul Brown Stadium

TV: FOX

Spread: Bengals -3, O/U: 46

Prediction

The loss of Christian Kirk will affect the Cardinals Sunday, but I think they know this is a big chance to get their first win, even though it's on the road.

After how bad the Bengals defense looked against Pittsburgh QB Mason Rudolph on Monday night, I see Kyler Murray having a big game, like he did in Arizona's game against the Ravens in Week 2.

Kyler Murray and Andy Dalton are two-most sacked QBs in the league through four weeks at 20 and 19, respectively. The Cardinals defense will come up with some big plays, guiding Arizona to the win.

Prediction: Cardinals 26, Bengals 20

