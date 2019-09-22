Last week was a strong performance from a Cardinals team that just couldn't convert red zone opportunities into touchdowns for much of the game.

While Arizona went into half down 17-6, they brought it within three points in the fourth quarter and even had two drives late where a score could've given them a tie or the lead. In the end, Baltimore survived and came out with the 23-17 win.

I think we saw a lot of what this offense is capable of in terms of big play ability last week. Murray threw for 349 yards and Christian Kirk and Larry Fitzgerald both had more than 100 yards receiving. Kirk had a 34-yard play and Fitzgerald had a 54-yard play.

Those are stat lines you want/need to see from this team.

Now, the Cardinals (0-1-1) look for their first win of the season to bring them back to .500. On Sunday, they'll have a great opportunity.

The Panthers are in town but without their starting quarterback, Cam Newton, who is dealing with a foot issue. That means backup Kyle Allen will face off against a hungry Cardinals team.

Carolina has struggled to start the season with two home losses to the Rams and Buccaneers to begin their 2019 campaign. Now, without Newton, this team is in serious danger of starting 0-3.

The Cardinals have been given this game on a platter and they'll need to take advantage. The key? Stopping No. 22.

Christian McCaffrey is the key to the Panthers offense. Bruce Arians' Bucs found a way to shut McCaffrey down, which is largely why Tampa was able to get the upset win. Against the Bucs, he averaged just 2.3 yards per carry and had just two catches.

In Week 1 vs. Los Angeles, McCaffrey had 128 yards on the ground and 81 yards receiving as well as two touchdowns. The 23-year-old back is coming off an incredible year and is now one of the best at the position in the league both on the ground and through the air.

The Panthers are going to need to rely on McCaffrey if they want any chance and the Cardinals defense must contain him.

Dating back to 2010, the home team in this matchup has won the past six times (four in Carolina, two in Arizona).

Game Information

Date: Sunday, Sept. 22

Time: 1:05 p.m. (4:05 ET)

Location: State Farm Stadium

TV: FOX

Spread: Cardinals -2.5, O/U: 45

Prediction

There are certain games in an NFL season that teams just need to win. Using the term "must-win" doesn't fit in Week 3, but the Cardinals have a great chance to get that first win out of the way against an 0-2 team on the road without it's starting quarterback.

Cards don't play perfect, but they get the win.

Prediction: Cardinals 24, Panthers 16

