Arizona Cardinals vs. Carolina Panthers preview, how to watch, prediction

The Cardinals have lost their last four games against the Carolina Panthers. They'll look to snap that streak on Sunday in Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Arizona Cardinals will look to bounce back from last week’s loss as they take on the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on Sunday.

The Cardinals (2-1) are heading into the game with some injury questions. The team’s Friday injury report contained key players including DeAndre Hopkins, Budda Baker, Christian Kirk, Devon Kennard, Dre Kirkpatrick, Chris Banjo and Dennis Gardeck.

Baker, Banjo and Kennard are inactive. Hopkins and Kirk are active.

The Panthers (1-2) are with their own injury problems. The team is missing workhorse back Christian McCaffrey who went down in the second week. Mike Davis has stepped into that role and played well last week.

It’s a different Panthers team that defeated the Cardinals in Arizona last year in September 38-20. Teddy Bridgewater is the quarterback now, Luke Kuechly retired and the team has a new coach in Matt Rhule.

GAME INFO

MATCHUP: Arizona Cardinals (2-1) at Carolina Panthers (1-2)

LOCATION: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

KICKOFF: 10:00 a.m. Arizona time

WATCH: FOX

SPREAD: Cardinals -3.5

PREDICTION

The Cardinals are favored by just over a field goal heading into this game. Considering the team’s history against Carolina and Arizona’s injury problems, I’m expecting a close game. Without Budda Baker, the Cardinals have a completely different defense. It looks like Hopkins should play, giving Arizona the edge on offense.

After a brutal loss to Detroit at home last week, the Cardinals need to get back on track quickly and they have the opportunity to do so against a team that has struggled to open the year. Flipping the script from last week, the Cardinals come back to win this one by a field goal.