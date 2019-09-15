After a chaotic comeback in Week 1 only to end in an overtime tie against Detroit, the Cardinals are on to the next opponent, still undefeated.

Arizona is in Baltimore Sunday for an early (10 a.m. Arizona time) start against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens in a battle between two former Heisman Trophy winners.

The Ravens eviscerated the Miami Dolphins in Week 1, running up the score all the way to a 59-10 win.

Miami, the new home of former Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen, is undoubtedly bottom tier in terms of personnel this year, but Baltimore was impressive nonetheless.

Second year quarterback Lamar Jackson who, like Murray, can do it all with his arm and his feet, threw for 324 yards and five touchdowns while completing 85% of his passes.

With no Robert Alford and no Patrick Peterson, the Cardinals secondary will likely struggle. We saw flashes of that against the Lions in Week 1 and we could've seen more but the Lions laid down in the last third of the game on offense, helping Arizona spark a comeback.

Notably, the Cardinals scored 21 points in the fourth quarter and overtime in Week 1. Last year, the team scored just 72 total points in the fourth quarter and overtime over 16 games.

It's the first time the Cardinals are in Baltimore since 2011. Arizona's Terrell Suggs, who had two sacks and a forced fumble last week, heads back to Baltimore, where he was drafted and spent the last 16 seasons including seven as a Pro Bowler.

Kyler Murray will also face off against former Oklahoma teammate, his favorite receiver and one of his best friends in Ravens wideout Marquise Brown.

Brown, drafted 25th overall in the NFL Draft, was one of the top performers in Week 1 around the league when he recorded 147 yards receiving on four catches for two touchdowns. The rookie played just 12 snaps in that game.

Since 1997, the Cardinals and Ravens have only played each other six times, with the Ravens leading the series 4-2. In 2015, the Cardinals beat the Ravens in Arizona 26-18.

The Ravens are favored by 13 points Sunday. What's interesting is that in the six games these two teams have played in history, never has a game been decided by more than eight points.

Game Information

Date: Sunday, Sept. 15

Time: 10:00 a.m. (1:00 ET)

Location: M&T Bank Stadium

TV: FOX

Spread: Ravens -13, O/U: 46

Prediction

It's a young Arizona team headed to the East Coast early in the season for an early start game. I don't love the Cardinals' chances to pull out the win in Baltimore.

However, 13 points is lot in the NFL and the Ravens are overvalued after a blowout win. I think Baltimore's offense thrives against the Cardinals especially in the first half and the Cardinals will figure out some things late, similar to Week 1. I see a high-scoring affair with a great game from Jackson and an impressive second half performance from Murray.

Prediction: Ravens 34, Cardinals 26

