Cardinals vs. 49ers: Game day info and more

Here's what you need to know heading into the Arizona Cardinals matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at State Farm Stadium.

PHOENIX — Week 5 for the Arizona Cardinals brings them back home with another divisional matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. After a decisive 37-20 win over the Rams last week, Arizona finds itself as the lone unbeaten team remaining in the NFL.

Arizona will look to continue its winning streak in front of a home crowd this weekend.

The last time the Cardinals started a season 4-0 was in 2012 and before that, it was the 1974 season. Can the Cardinals make it 5-0?

Game info, how to watch:

Date: Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021

Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021 Kickoff: 1:25 p.m. MST

1:25 p.m. MST Location: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona TV: FOX

FOX Radio: 98.7 FM Arizona’s Sports Station.

Stadium Info:

Parking Lots: Car parks open at 9:15 a.m.

Car parks open at 9:15 a.m. Doors: Main gates open at 11:45 a.m.

Main gates open at 11:45 a.m. Bag Policy: The clear bag policy is in effect.

Score:

Jimmy Garoppolo officially out Sunday vs. Arizona. Trey Lance will make his first NFL start. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 8, 2021

Game Status for Week 5: pic.twitter.com/La5I97kCjY — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 8, 2021

