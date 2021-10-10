x
Cardinals

Cardinals vs. 49ers: Game day info and more

Here's what you need to know heading into the Arizona Cardinals matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at State Farm Stadium.
Credit: AP
Arizona Cardinals strong safety Budda Baker (3) reacts after recovering a fumble during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

PHOENIX — Week 5 for the Arizona Cardinals brings them back home with another divisional matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. After a decisive 37-20 win over the Rams last week, Arizona finds itself as the lone unbeaten team remaining in the NFL. 

Arizona will look to continue its winning streak in front of a home crowd this weekend.

The last time the Cardinals started a season 4-0 was in 2012 and before that, it was the 1974 season. Can the Cardinals make it 5-0?

Game info, how to watch:

  • Date: Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021
  • Kickoff: 1:25 p.m. MST
  • Location: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
  • TV: FOX
  • Radio: 98.7 FM Arizona’s Sports Station. 

Stadium Info:

  • Parking Lots: Car parks open at 9:15 a.m.
  • Doors: Main gates open at 11:45 a.m.
  • Bag Policy: The clear bag policy is in effect.

Score:

Check the current score via Scorestream.

Cardinals and NFL news:

Here's some of the latest news regarding Sunday's game between the Cardinals and 49ers. Stay up to date on all things Cardinals with 12 News' sports reporter Cameron Cox.

Other team news:

Take a look at a few headlines from the past week of Cardinals coverage.

