Arizona Cardinals void season tickets for upcoming season amid COVID-19 outbreak

PHOENIX — Fans of the Arizona Cardinals who have season tickets will not be able to use them at State Farm Stadium this season.

The organization said in a Friday email to season ticket holders that all previous season ticket sales have been voided and that credits remain on account.

The organization said for the regular season, "it is not clear at this point how many spectators – if any - will be permitted to attend Cardinals home games in 2020."

"We are working closely with the state of Arizona and know that any decision regarding spectators attending games will be made with extraordinary care and the highest regard for public health and safety," the organization continued.

If local and state COVID-19 guidelines allow fans to attend sporting events, even with a reduced capacity, season ticket holders will be allowed to buy tickets on a single-game basis if that is available.

Season ticket members who do not want to buy tickets this year will retain all renewal rights and seniority for the 2021 season and don't need to contact the organization.

Any prior payments made will remain on account and will be applied automatically to the 2021 season tickets. They will guarantee season ticket holders' 2020 pricing for the 2021 season.

The National Football League and the National Football League Players Association have already agreed to cancel all 2020 preseason games as COVID-19 continues to spread.

Players who decide they want to opt out of the 2020 season have until Aug. 3 to do so.