Take two? Arizona's Joseph works to earn 2nd head coach job

He’d also have good company if he received a second chance, which is an opportunity that’s proved elusive for a lot of the league’s Black head coaches.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Vance Joseph’s first NFL head coaching experience didn’t go so great. He’s got plenty of company in that regard.

That could change with Joseph: He’s been the defensive coordinator the past three years in Arizona, overseeing an impressive overhaul that’s help turned the Cardinals into one of the NFL’s best teams.

Joseph was the coach of the Denver Broncos for two seasons before being fired in 2018.

