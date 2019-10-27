The Arizona Cardinals take on the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

The team has a 3-3-1 record, winning three games in a row. The Saints are sitting pretty at 6-1.

PREVIOUS: Cardinals win third straight, beat Giants 27-21

The Cardinals announced Wednesday that the team signed Alfred Morris and Zach Zenner to add depth at the banged-up running back position.

The 5-foot-10, 222-pound Morris has played in 104 career games over seven years and run for 5,931 yards and 34 touchdowns.

RELATED: Drew Brees will start Sunday against Cardinals, reports say

The 5-11, 228-pound Zenner was recently released by the New Orleans Saints after appearing in one game. He has 686 career rushing yards over five seasons.

David Johnson and D.J. Foster, the team's other running backs, are dealing with ankle and hamstring issues, respectively, as of last Sunday.

Join our private Arizona Cardinals fan group on Facebook, Bird Watchers!

Game Information

Date: Sunday, Oct. 27

Time: 10:00 a.m. MST

Location: Mercedes-Benz Superdome

TV: CBS

Tune to Cardinals Locker Room on 12 News after Sunday Night Football for a full recap of the game.

Follow @12SportsAZ on Twitter for all things Cardinals during and after the game.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

MORE CARDINALS NEWS:

• Chandler Jones named NFC Defensive Player of the Week after performance against Giants

• Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray named NFL Rookie of the Week

• Kyler Murray named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

• Patrick Peterson suspension ends as trade rumors swirl