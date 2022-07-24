Arizona Cardinals unveil blacked-out helmets for upcoming season

Arizona’s traditional colors have been Cardinal red and white, and the team has only sported a white helmet since 1959.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals might be home to the Red Sea, but the club is hoping the rest of the league will be seeing black this season.

The team unveiled slick, jet-black helmets that will be part of the Cardinals new look for some games.

Those new helmets come after the NFL allowed alternate-look head protection to complete the corresponding uniforms.

You can see the new uniforms in action three times this season.

August 21 for a preseason home game against the Baltimore Ravens

October 9 for a home game against the Philadelphia Eagles

October 20 for a Thursday Night Football matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

Some players are excited to put the new helmets to work.

"I like that it's new and different," defensive end J.J. Watt said. "It's cool. It's going to look good under the lights with the black uniforms.

"I assume it hits people just as hard as with the other helmets, so looking forward to that."

