GLENDALE, Ariz. - We are back with another edition of Cam and Coop go to Camp and it is officially the first game week of the preseason.

We recorded this prior to the reported Michael Crabtree signing and apparent Marcus Gilbert injury, so more on that Tuesday.

The guys discuss how much Kyler Murray will play in Thursday's preseason game against the Los Angeles Charges after Kingsbury told reporters Monday to "tune in."

Justin Pugh is going to be out for at least a couple of weeks with a shoulder injury. Kevin White is among the first string wide receivers after the first depth chart release. Lastly, we discuss what Kliff Kingsbury and Larry Fitzgerald think of rookie 6th-round pick, wide receiver Keesean Johnson.

