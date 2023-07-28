Cardinals training camp has started and you know what that means for rookies. Snack duty

Rookie offensive lineman are responsible for providing high-end snacks and refreshments for Arizona Cardinals veterans. Call it their rookie duties.

PHOENIX — These are the stories in training camp we love to hear about. The behind the scenes, inside the locker room tales you don’t get to see.

If you’ve ever thought you spend a lot on snacks, think again. Rookie offensive lineman are responsible for providing boujee snacks and refreshments for Cardinals’ veterans. Call it their rookie duties.

Paris Johnson Jr. told 12Sports back in June that he was gaining respect from veterans because he and fellow rookie Jon Gaines were fulfilling snack requests quickly. But now the first-year duties have now continued into training camp, and filling the meeting room refrigerator is becoming more challenging.

I’ve been hitting him with like old-school, nostalgic stuff just to see if he can find it,” said left tackle DJ Humphries. “Just kind of watching him scramble looking for it, because he’s a very cool and calm. Sometimes you’ll ask him to get something, and he’s (Paris) like, ‘What is that?’ He’ll figure it eventually. I see you man, good job. (Then I’ll tell him) I didn’t really but thanks for going to get it.”

“We have a refrigerator that happens to be empty right now, said right tackle Kelvin Beachum. “They have to get that refrigerator full pretty quick. I did see the Amazon order that they have ready. But that refrigerator happens to be still empty at the moment, so we got some things we got to work on.”

Here's what Johnson Jr. had to say.

“Did he tell you guys we have like six more Amazon boxes on the way,” Johnson said while laughing. “We spent $800 on Amazon on snacks. Clearly Canadian (snacks). They want straight sparkling water. They're fancy. They want everything imported. They want everything made fresh. Me and John (Gaines) got to make little sandwiches and cut them into triangles. Cut the crust, but it's part of the job.”

And Humphries had additional jobs for the rookie.

“I think I’m going to send him on the Cheerwine scavenger hunt, “said Humphires. They don’t even make Cheerwine on the west coast. So I'm going to see if he can figure it out.”

Battle at Right Tackle?

Paris Johnson Jr. was running with the first-team on Thursday. The first-round pick lined up starting at right tackle. Veteran Kelvin Beachum was running with the second team. Beachum signed a 1-year-deal this offseason, and was the only player on offense last season to start every game.

"I feel like my mindset is to be my best self," Johnson said when asked about starting. "I want to be a good addition to the team. The goal of this preseason is to prepare the best five. I want to compete and I pray hopefully I can fall in the top five so I can be an asset to the unit."

