Arizona Cardinals 2022 Training Camp preview: Offensive Line

The Cardinals are set to start training camp for the 2022 season, and here's a look at who will be keeping Kyler Murray safe this season

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Kyler Murray gets most of the shine when it comes to the Cardinals' offense, but the real workers are the boys up front. Call them the KMAP, aka the ‘Kyler Murray Protection Agency,’ better known as the Offensive Line.

No drama with this group anymore heading into training camp.

Pro-Bowl center Rodney Hudson will be there, despite going MIA and being an unexcused absence from Mandatory Minicamp in mid-June. The rest of the O-Line will likely play out as expected.

No surprise, DJ Humphries will start at left tackle. Coming off being named to the Pro-Bowl for the first time in his career, Humphries is the longest-tenured play on the roster and is widely considered one of the best left tackles in football. The 2015 first-round pick isn’t worried about heading into the final year of his contract. “My plan was to play here my whole career,” Humphries said. “Left tackles don’t grow on trees, baby.”

Justin Pugh will start left guard (he might even play some center if needed). This will be Pugh’s 5th season with the Cardinals and his 10th in the NFL, but that wasn’t always the plan. Pugh nearly retired after taking a pay cut from the Cardinals last season.

“I thought last year was going to be my last year,” Pugh said. “I thought we were going to go through that battle again. We (General manager Steve Keim and I) were able to figure it out. I said, 'Hey, this is what it is going take to get me back.' And he was like, 'Hey, done deal.' So I came in and signed it. I wasn't sure if that was going to happen."

Former New York Giants guard and former first-round pick Will Herandez will likely start at right guard but could see some push from the likes of Justin Murray. Kelvin Beachum, who’s entering his third year with the team, is expected to start at right tackle, but there is an outside chance third-year pro Josh Jones could see playing time.

The Cardinals should have the best O-line in the NFC West. Plus, they’ll likely get used a bunch when this team gets back to their identity of running the football.

The Cardinals will open their 2022 Training Camp at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on July 26th. There will be 10 practices open to the public. The 1st of which will be on July 30. Parking and admission are free, but digital tickets will be required.