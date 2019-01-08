GLENDALE, Ariz. - It is July 31 and the Cardinals wrapped up their sixth day of practice. The team was in full pads and the guys talk about how the offense struggled a bit today and the defense's sharp play as well as Kyler Murray's ability to make things happen even when things aren't going right offensively.

The guys also revisit the time Coop wore a green shirt to a Cardinals vs. Green Bay Packers game and had to go shop at the Cardinals team shop to change. We also talk to Brett Hundley briefly and give you a heads up on what to expect from the Cardinals Locker Room Training Camp Special, which airs Thursday night on 12 News after the first NFL preseason game, the Hall of Fame Game.

And as a reminder, you can watch all Cardinals preseason games starting Aug. 8 on 12 News.

RELATED: Arizona Cardinals training camp: first padded practice, team cuts Robert Nkemdiche

RELATED: Arizona Cardinals camp: Murray, Peterson shine; Suggs and Jones best friends?

RELATED: Cam and Coop go to Camp: Full day 1 recap from Arizona Cardinals training camp

Watch our previous Cam and Coop go to Camp videos: