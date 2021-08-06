Arizona Cardinals Training Camp: Notes from the nest on Aug. 6

We're out at Cardinals training camp and we have the latest updates from the field as the team holds practices this week.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Yup, it's back. With the NFL's Hall of Fame Game officially in the rearview mirror, we can officially get excited for the return of football season.

12 Sports is out at State Farm Stadium for coverage of Arizona Cardinals Training Camp and we have all the updates you need from the football field.

There are plenty of storylines for the Cardinals heading into the 2021 NFL season and we're tracking all the news and headlines coming out of camp. Here are some of the notes coming out of practice for Friday, Aug. 6.

Cornerback Malcolm Butler did not practice because of what Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury called a “small maintenance thing.”

There's still no appearance from wide receiver A.J. Green or defensive end J.J. Watt after they missed previous practice time. And yes, Larry Fitzgerald is still a no-show.

The practice was in helmets and shoulder pads only as a walkthrough before tomorrow’s Red & White practice.

Wide receiver Christian Kirk was back after missing a few days of practice.

Center Rodney Hudson spoke about getting his timing right with Kyler Murray and learning the new offense. He said the situation with Oakland is in the past and isn’t thinking about it anymore.

Greg Dortch (almost) hauls in a 7th punt without dropping a 🏈. (Albeit with one in his jersey) #12Sports pic.twitter.com/TYeWwlpZwP — Ryan Cody (@RyanThomasCody) August 6, 2021

For continuing coverage of Cardinals Training Camp, visit 12 News.com and download the 12 News app.

12 Sports on YouTube