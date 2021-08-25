Questions still remain unanswered as Cardinals prep for final preseason game

Here are a few notes and observations from Arizona Cardinals Training Camp on Aug. 24.

PHOENIX — The big question coming into this week for the Cardinals is are they going to play their first team starters at all during the last preseason game in New Orleans. Kyler Murray has been open about his thoughts on playing in the preseason. Coach Kliff Kingsbury talked Tuesday about the importance of playing Murray in the last preseason game.

“Last year we didn’t have any (preseason games), and we played pretty well to start the season. So I’m not overly concerned with that. The bye week to start the season will be unique for everybody, but every NFL team is dealing with that.”

Kingsbury also touched upon how Murray has grown from this preseason being in person as opposed to last season.

“Leadership more than anything. Being around his teammates, when it's not just high-intensity training camp, they get to interact more and get to know each other on different levels," Kingsbury said. "I think guys are starting to understand who he is and what he’s all about.”

Tuesday's practice marked the return of wide receiver Andy Isabella off the Reserve/Covid 19 list. Monday before practice Kingsbury had stressed the importance of Isabella getting some reps in before the end of the preseason.

“I mean, he hasn’t had preseason action yet and that’s important to see how he responds in the game," Kingsbury added. "I expect him to play a lot on Saturday.”

It is still up for debate how much time starters will get for the last preseason game, but it is safe to say that Kliff Kingsbury does not appear to be worried about the number of reps his starters have been getting.

