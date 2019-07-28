GLENDALE, Ariz. - Saturday was the first padded practice for the Arizona Cardinals training camp but the biggest story of the day didn't happen during practice.

Less than an hour after practice ended, the Cardinals cut former first-round pick, defensive lineman Robert Nkemdiche.

Nkemdiche was on the PUP list rehabbing from an ACL tear. But, in Friday's press conference, head coach Kliff Kingsbury did not mince words when asked about Nkemdiche's progress saying the 24-year-old showed up to camp "not in shape" and told reporters he'll leave it at that.

A little over 24 hours later, he was cut.

Nkemdiche played just 27 games for the Cardinals in three seasons. He was selected 29th overall out of Mississippi in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Other topics from the day that 12 Sports' Cameron Cox talks in his recap include Haason Reddick being listed out for the next several weeks due to a knee injury, not a lot of hitting at the first day of pads, Andy Isabella's speed and Kyler Murray's performance.

Check out Cameron Cox's full recap above. We'll be back with our regular Cam and Coop go to Camp format on Sunday.