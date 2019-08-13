GLENDALE, Ariz. - We are coming up on the second preseason game for the Arizona Cardinals. The team had an outdoor practice before they have a day off Wednesday and then face the Raiders at home on Thursday.

A point of emphasis for Kliff Kingsbury's staff this week was working on stopping the run after the defense gave up nearly 200 yards on the ground to the Chargers in week one of the preseason.

Hear what Patrick Peterson and Jordan Hicks had to say about it and why there's no reason to worry.

We discuss Kyler Murray's continued high confidence level and what he said about throwing interceptions in practice. We also talk about how much he will play on Thursday.

The game between the Cardinals and Raiders starts at 5 p.m. and will be aired on ESPN. Watch our full recap from camp today and our preview of the game here.

