GLENDALE, Ariz. - It is officially game week. We are two days away from the first Arizona Cardinals preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The team had their final practice before the first game today. We discuss how the team did NOT sign Michael Crabtree after earlier reports said they had. We discuss right tackle Marcus Gilbert's injury and other injuries on the offensive line in hopes that it's not a sign of things to come.

We talked to D.J. Humphries who discussed Kyler Murray's "cool" and how even-keeled the young rookie is. We talk about Kyler Murray's press conference and how he said the team is treating the first preseason game mentally like it's the real thing, but how he said multiple times, it's *not* the real thing.

You can watch Thursday's preseason game on 12 News. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. and we'll be at the stadium live in our 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. shows as well as our show after the game.

