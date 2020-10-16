Arizona Cardinals to host 1,200 fans at Oct. 25 game against Seahawks

This marks the first time the Cardinals will have tickets available for the general public this season.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — As sports organizations begin to bring back fans incrementally as the pandemic continues, the Arizona Cardinals announced Friday that they would host 1,200 fans at their Oct. 25 game against the Seattle Seahawks, allowed by the Arizona Department of Health Services.

This marks the first time the Cardinals will have tickets available for the general public this season. In week three, the Cardinals admitted approximately 750 family members or close friends of players to the home game against the Detroit Lions.

The tickets will only be available to season-ticket members, and will be given out based on seniority.

The Cardinals say the seats will only be sold in quantities of two, and will be assigned using local and state COVID-19 guidelines.

The following protocols will be in place:

Masks will be mandatory. Failure to comply will result in ejection.

The 1,200 tickets will be allocated in pods of two on both the east and west sides of the stadium with 600 per side.

To allow for social distancing, seats not available will be zip-tied to prevent their use.

Tickets and parking are 100% digital and touch-lessly scanned upon entry. Concessions will also be contactless.

Additional staff will continuously clean all high-contact surfaces and restrooms.

Season ticket holders will be emailed Friday with information.

Decisions on attendance for future games has not yet been decided. The Cardinals next home games after Oct. 25 are Nov. 8 and Nov. 15.