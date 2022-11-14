Report: Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz

PHOENIX — It looks like the Cardinals win over the Rams Sunday afternoon will be a costly one.
During the game in Los Angeles, Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz suffered a serious knee injury in the first half. He did not return for the rest of the game.
Many hoped the injury to Ertz wasn't too serious, but that changed Monday afternoon when reports emerged that Ertz will miss the rest of the season due to the injury.
NFL insider Ian Rapoport released the news on Twitter. Additional news on the injury has not yet been released by the team.
Ertz was expected to be a big contributor to the offense. His role will now have to be replaced with rookie tight end Trey McBride.
Arizona's next game is a Monday night matchup with the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City on Nov. 21.
More ways to get 12News
On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.
On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device
The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.
12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.
12Sports on YouTube
Watch more of the latest sports videos on the 12News YouTube channel. Don’t forget to subscribe!