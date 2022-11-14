Report: Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz

Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz suffered a knee injury during Sunday's game against the Rams. Reports Monday said the injury is season-ending.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — It looks like the Cardinals win over the Rams Sunday afternoon will be a costly one.

During the game in Los Angeles, Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz suffered a serious knee injury in the first half. He did not return for the rest of the game.

Many hoped the injury to Ertz wasn't too serious, but that changed Monday afternoon when reports emerged that Ertz will miss the rest of the season due to the injury.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport released the news on Twitter. Additional news on the injury has not yet been released by the team.

Sources: #AZCardinals TE Zach Ertz has suffered a season-ending knee injury. A brutal reality for Arizona and its veteran. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 14, 2022

Ertz was expected to be a big contributor to the offense. His role will now have to be replaced with rookie tight end Trey McBride.

Arizona's next game is a Monday night matchup with the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City on Nov. 21.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

On social media: Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

12Sports on YouTube