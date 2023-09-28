Arizona Cardinals to take on San Francisco 49ers on the road

While the 49ers swept the series last season, the Cardinals are coming off a big win at home against the Dallas Cowboys and are looking to keep the momentum going.

SANTA CLARA, Calif — The Arizona Cardinals are headed to California this weekend to face off against the San Francisco 49ers.

If you're looking for good vibes heading into the game on Sunday, the Cardinals are 6-3 all-time at Levi’s Stadium. However, San Francisco swept the series against Arizona last season and hopes to improve their 3-0 start this season – but the Cardinals are fresh off a big win at home over the Dallas Cowboys and are looking solid ahead of Sunday’s game.

Here’s everything you need to know before the big game:

Game info:

MATCHUP: Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers

Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California KICKOFF: 1:25 p.m. Arizona time

1:25 p.m. Arizona time WATCH: FOX

Cardinals player to watch:

Rookie WR Michael Wilson has provided the team with a taller, more physical receiver that’s been a good complement to shorter, faster receivers such as Rondale Moore and Marquise Brown. A third-round pick out of Stanford, Wilson had a 69-yard catch in the fourth quarter against the Cowboys that helped Arizona earn its first win of the season.

49ers player to watch:

RB Christian McCaffrey has rushed for 353 yards for the best total through three games in franchise history. McCaffrey has scored a touchdown in 12 straight games, including the playoffs, to tie Jerry Rice's franchise record. McCaffrey is three games shy of the record of 15 straight games with a TD held by Lenny Moore, O.J. Simpson and John Riggins.

Key matchup:

Cardinals OL vs. 49ers DL. San Francisco dominated the trenches against the Giants last week with Nick Bosa and Javon Hargrave putting constant pressure on Daniel Jones. Joshua Dobbs has been sacked five times in three games for Arizona.

Key injuries:

Arizona QB Kyler Murray (knee) is out for at least one more game. He’s on the PUP list and eligible to return for Week 5, though coach Jonathan Gannon hasn’t committed to any timetable for the quarterback. ... Two-time All-Pro S Budda Baker (hamstring) is out and will miss at least the next three games while on injured reserve for the Cardinals. ... Arizona RB James Conner is dealing with a back injury. ... Niners WR Deebo Samuel (knee, ribs) missed practice early in the week and his status is in doubt this week. ... San Francisco WR Brandon Aiyuk is expected to play this week after missing one game with a shoulder injury.

