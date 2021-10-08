Cardinals Murphy out, Edmonds uncertain heading into matchup against 49ers

Running back Chase Edmonds and cornerback Byron Murphy are still nursing injuries. Murphy is out and Edmonds is questionable and uncertain to play Sunday.

PHOENIX — It looks like the Arizona Cardinals will be battling the injury bug heading into Week 5 of the regular season.

Before their matchup Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers at State Farm Stadium, there are still plenty of questions about the availability of several players.

Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury shed a little bit of light on that front on Friday. During a press conference, when asked about Byron Murphy, Kingsbury said he didn't think Murphy will be available Sunday. He also said cornerback Marco Wilson will be a "game-day decision."

In a tweet from Cardinals reporter Darren Urban, Kingsbury also said running back Chase Edmonds will also be a "game-day decision."

A full injury report was released Friday afternoon. According to a tweet from the team, Murphy and offensive lineman Justin Murray are listed as out. Several players were listed as questionable for Sunday, including Edmonds.

The kickoff for the Cardinals game against the 49ers is set for 1:25 p.m.

