Arizona Cardinals star Deandre Hopkins under fire for allegedly flipping off pro-Trump caravan

Pictures on social media show what appears to be Deandre Hopkins flipping off people taking part in a pro-President Donald Trump caravan.

PHOENIX — An Arizona Cardinals star is at the center of controversy.

Pictures on social media show what appears to be wide receiver Deandre Hopkins flipping off people taking part in a miles-long, pro-President Donald Trump caravan on a Valley freeway.

Hopkins has yet to confirm whether the photos are of him and to give his side of the story.

Pictures posted on social media showed what appears to be Hopkins in his black Ferrari with his middle fingers in the air, as he drives by a caravan of Trump supporters on the Loop 101 freeway on Sunday.

He was believed to be on his way to State Farm Stadium, where he and the rest of the team later defeated the previously-undefeated Seattle Seahawks in a 37-34 comeback win in overtime.

Video from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows many cars with pro-Trump flags and signs for miles. In the video, some caravanners can be seen stopped on the side of the freeway while others drive through.

One woman who claimed to be part of the caravan made a Twitter post saying Hopkins was swerving in and out of lanes and cutting people off.

@therabody your boy @DeAndreHopkins was giving our Trump Caravan hell today. Swerving in and out. Cutting us off. Flipping us off. Is this who you want to represent your products? — L P 🌺🇺🇸 (@ment0) October 25, 2020

Another man on Twitter claimed Hopkins was pulled over after flipping off the Trump supporters. The Arizona Department of Public Safety said troopers didn’t stop Hopkins.

At a Trump train right now, and DeAndrea Hopkins just got pulled over cause he thought it would be a good idea to flip and cut people off just because we support Trump, 🤣 that’s not a good look on you my guy @DeAndreHopkins #Trump2020 #VoteRed2020 pic.twitter.com/8TOW2dURmL — Nathan_Trombley1235 (@NTrombley1235) October 25, 2020

Tony Giacona and Melisa Beukema were caught up in the caravan, but they said Hopkins was not the danger on the freeway.

“Cars were really going bumper-to-bumper going like 65, 75, 80, 85 miles per hour, driving erratically so that they could stay amongst each other in the caravan," they said.

"A couple motorcycles dodging in and out of traffic… I was white knuckling the entire time, and I’m someone who is comfortable on the freeway.”

On social media, some people are supporting Hopkins’ alleged actions. This person joked about making a fan account for him.

This is now a DeAndre Hopkins fan account https://t.co/lgrjeOWGMR pic.twitter.com/utBXvclhAP — Ah yes, the Leafs. (@LeafsAllDayy) October 25, 2020

“Regardless of what you’re protesting or what you’re about, you’re always going to be met with some negativity,” said Giacona.