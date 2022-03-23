x
Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals spent nearly $14 million on injured players last season

Injured players for the Cardinals missed a total of 173 games last season.
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) is pulled down by Los Angeles Rams cornerback Darious Williams (11) during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals were estimated to have spent nearly $14 million on injured players in the 2020-21 NFL season. 

The Cardinals were slightly above the league's average spending at an estimated $13,907,348 or $772,630 per game, according to analysis from online site Bookmakers.com. 

Injuries are a commonplace in sports and football is no different. 

Throughout the previous season, NFL players collectively missed over 5,600 games because of injury with teams spending an estimated $434 million. 

Based of base salary and games missed, the Cardinal's highest spending on an injured player was $2.1 million on receiver DeAndre Hopkins. 

Hopkins, who suffered a torn MCL in week 14, missed the rest of the season including the Wild Card game against the Los Angeles Rams, according to Sporting News.  

The four other injured players the Cardinals spent the most on were Jordan Phillips, J.J. Watt, Zeke Turner and Maxx Williams.

