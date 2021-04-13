Arizona Cardinals sign former Steelers running back James Conner

It's another big name acquisition for Steve Keim and the Arizona Cardinals in an offseason full of them.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — An offseason of high-profile acquisitions continues for Steve Keim and the Arizona Cardinals as the team announced a one-year deal with running back James Conner.

Conner, 25, had been the Pittsburgh Steelers' top back for the past three seasons, but injuries plagued much of his career in Pittsburgh. Conner played just 13 games in 2020, 10 in 2019 and 13 in 2018.

Conner rushed for 721 yards and six touchdowns last season. His breakout season in 2018, he rushed for 973 yards and 12 touchdowns.

After the Cardinals did not bring back running back Kenyan Drake, making Chase Edmonds the starter in Arizona, Conner will likely provide key supplemental carries with the ability to catch passes out of the backfield as well.

Conner reunites with running backs coach James Saxon who was his position coach in Pittsburgh between 2017-18.

It's another key addition to the Cardinals after they had already added wide receiver A.J. Green, center Rodney Hudson and kicker Matt Prater on the offensive side while adding J.J. Watt and Malcolm Butler on the defensive side this offseason.