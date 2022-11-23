Report: Cardinals coach Kugler fired after alleged groping incident

Arizona Cardinals offensive line coach and running game coordinator Sean Kugler was fired by the team in Mexico City.

PHOENIX — As news broke Tuesday afternoon of the firing of Arizona Cardinals offensive line coach and running game coordinator Sean Kugler, questions about the decision erupted almost immediately.

Details about why Kugler was let go by the team began to surface online Wednesday morning.

Kugler was allegedly fired by the Cardinals for an alleged groping incident involving a woman, according to a report by ESPN. ESPN staff writer Josh Weinfuss broke the news about the incident in Mexico City.

The incident reportedly took place Sunday night and Mexican authorities were notified of the incident. The Cardinals were then informed about what happened, terminated Kugler and sent him back home to Arizona.

Arizona officials have not released any other details about the firing and have not commented on additional updates.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

