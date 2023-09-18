Cardinals safety Budda Baker placed on IR, expected to miss multiple games

The Arizona Cardinals All-Pro safety will miss several games after going on Injured Reserve on Monday.

PHOENIX — Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker is expected to miss multiple games after being placed on injured reserve, the team announced Monday.

Baker made five tackles in the Cardinals' 20-16 loss to the Washington Commanders in Week 1, but did not play in the team's 31-28 defeat to the New York Giants due to a hamstring injury.

"You never going to replace a Budda Baker, but we've got guys we feel comfortable with getting the job done playing winning football for us," Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon said. "Everyone's just got to do their job and we'll be okay."

If a player is placed on IR, they have to miss at least four games, which means Baker will be out at least the next three games against the Cowboys, 49ers and Bengals. The seven-year NFL veteran is eligible to return from the IR for Arizona's Week 7 game at Seattle.

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.

We have placed S Budda Baker on the Injured Reserve list. pic.twitter.com/gSDsOdCSCW — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) September 18, 2023

