Arizona Cardinals remain undefeated after 37-14 win against the Cleveland Browns

The Arizona Cardinals won their sixth-straight game of the season against the Cleveland Browns 37-14 on Sunday.

CLEVELAND — All in a day's work for the Arizona Cardinals!

The Cards kept their undefeated record of the 2021 season after beating the Cleveland Browns 37-14.

The Cardinals led the game in all four quarters and had no turnovers.

Kyler Murray threw for 229 yards, completed four touchdowns and had no interceptions.

Just days before game 6, the Cardinals announced that several people had contracted COVID-19 including head coach Kliff Kingsbury, quarterbacks coach Cam Turner and defensive tackle Zach Allen.

Assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers, along with defensive coordinator Vance Joseph shared head coaching responsibilities.

