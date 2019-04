The Arizona Cardinals released the regular season schedule Wednesday afternoon.

The matchups include a Thursday Night Football matchup against the 49ers on Halloween.

Preseason - See these games on 12 News

Thursday, Aug. 8 Los Angeles Chargers on 12 News at 7 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 15 Oakland Raiders at 5 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 24 at Minnesota Vikings on 12 News at 10:00 a.m. Arizona time

Thursday, Aug. 29 at Denver Broncos on 12 News at 6 p.m.

Regular season

Sunday, Sep. 8 Detroit Lions at State Farm Stadium 1:25 p.m.

Sunday, Sep. 15 at Baltimore Ravens 10:00 a.m. AZ time

Sunday, Sep. 22 Carolina Panthers at State Farm Stadium 1:05 p.m.

Sunday, Sep. 29 Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium 1:05 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 6 at Cincinnati Bengals at 10:00 a.m. AZ time

Sunday, Oct. 13 Atlanta Falcons at State Farm Stadium 1:05 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 20 at New York Giants 10:00 a.m. AZ time

Sunday, Oct. 27 at New Orleans Saints 10:00 a.m. AZ time

Thursday, Oct. 31 San Francisco 49ers at State Farm Stadium 5:20 p.m. on Thursday Night Football

Sunday, Nov. 10 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 11:00 a.m. AZ time

Sunday, Nov. 17 at San Francisco 49ers 2:05 p.m. AZ time

Sunday, Nov. 24 BYE

Sunday, Dec. 1 Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium 2:05 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 8 Pittsburgh Steelers State Farm Stadium 2:25 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 15 Cleveland Browns State Farm Stadium 2:05 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 22 at Seattle Seahawks 2:25 p.m. AZ time

Sunday, Dec. 29 at Los Angeles Rams 2:25 p.m. AZ time