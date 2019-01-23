The Arizona Cardinals announced Wednesday the team has re-signed Larry Fitzgerald to a one-year contract.

"No player has meant more to this franchise or this community than Larry Fitzgerald," Cardinals President Michael Bidwill said in a release. "In my discussions with him, it was clear that he is as driven and passionate as ever. We are thrilled he'll be back for 2019."

Fitzgerald will be entering his 16th season in a Cardinals jersey after being selected by the team in the first round on the 2004 NFL Draft. He holds many of the team's offensive records and will become one of only three players to play at least 16 seasons with Cardinals.

According to the Cardinals, his 1,303 receptions are the "most by any player in NFL history with a single team."

He currently sits in second on the all-time receiving yards list with 16,279.

In an interview with Team 12's Bruce Cooper Fitzgerald said he was excited about the hiring of head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

"He's an offensive innovator. Everywhere he's gone, he's put up crazy numbers in the passing game," Fitzgerald said. "So as a wide receiver, I know Christian and those guys are licking their chops because there's going to be a lot of balls coming out, and Josh has another year under his belt to be able to learn and get acclimated with the system. So it's exciting times and it's going to be fun for the aerial game."

He, however, kept the fact that he was returning close to his chest.

"The checklist doesn't change much," Fitzgerald said. "I still go through it and figure out exactly how the body's feeling and am I still enjoying it, all those things like that you take into consideration."