Cardinals place RB James Conner on IR, will miss several weeks with knee injury

Conner is expected to miss at least four weeks after being placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

PHOENIX — The offense for the Arizona Cardinals took a big hit this week.

Running back James Conner was placed on injured reserve Tuesday after suffering a knee injury in the Week 5 matchup against the Bengals. Arizona announced the unfortunate news this afternoon.

Before the injury, Conner was one of the top running backs in the league, rushing for 364 yards and two touchdowns in the first five games of the season.

He is not expected to be back with the team until after Week 9.

Look for the Cardinals to utilize several backs to replace Conner's production in the offense. Rookie RB Emari Demercado should get an opportunity in the backfield after Conner's injury.

We have placed RB James Conner on injured reserve. pic.twitter.com/N2dMlCqlvd — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 10, 2023

