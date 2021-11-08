Cardinals RB Chase Edmonds could miss multiple weeks due to ankle injury, report says

Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds suffered an injury early in the game against the 49ers. A report said Edmonds could be out several weeks.

PHOENIX — The injuries are now starting to pile up for the Arizona Cardinals. Before Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers, Arizona was already without quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver Deandre Hopkins.

And shortly after kickoff, the Cardinals lost running back Chase Edmonds.

After the team's resounding win Sunday, many were wondering about Edmonds' status since he never returned to the game. On Monday, a report came out about Edmonds' injury and the results aren't good.

According to a tweet from NFL insider Adam Schefter, tests today on Edmonds' ankle revealed a high ankle sprain.

Tests today on Cardinals’ RB Chase Edmonds ankle revealed a high ankle sprain, per source. He now is expected to miss multiple games. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 8, 2021

With that diagnosis, Edmonds is expected to miss multiple games, Schefter said.

There has been no official word from the Cardinals about the severity of Edmonds' injury, but more information should be released soon. Arizona also suffered injuries to lineman Justin Pugh and Max Garcia, long snapper Aaron Brewer and tight end David Wells.

It will continue to be a "next man up" mentality for the Cardinals as former Arizona State running back Eno Benjamin should see his carries increase if Edmonds misses significant time.

Benjamin also scored his first NFL touchdown against the 49ers and he did it in spectacular fashion, trucking cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick on his way to the end zone. Here's some video evidence of the run.

Making the 1st career TD one to remember 💪@EnoB x #RedSea pic.twitter.com/ZkXXC1rjYZ — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) November 7, 2021

The hope is for Edmonds to return without missing significant time, but Benjamin and James Conner should be able to more than handle the rushing duties until Edmonds returns to the field.

Next up for Arizona are the Carolina Panthers. Kickoff is set for 2:05 p.m. MST at State Farm Stadium.

