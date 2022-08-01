Cardinals QB Kyler Murray tests positive for COVID, out 5 days at training camp

The news broke Monday that Cardinals starting quarterback Kyler Murray will miss the next 5 days of training camp after testing positive for COVID.

PHOENIX — The whirlwind news cycle continues for Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.

Arizona Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury announced Monday that Murray tested positive for COVID-19 and will be out the next five days of training camp. Kingsbury added that Murray's symptoms were currently "minor."

Kingsbury made the announcement at his daily press conference and said Murray tested positive yesterday after experiencing cold symptoms.

This latest news comes after an up and down week for Murray where he signed a new 5-year, $230 million contract extension with the Cardinals and later received criticism for a "homework clause" that was ultimately removed from his contract.

Murray will continue to be monitored by team doctors. For now, backup quarterback Colt McCoy looks to get increased reps at camp.

Arizona will continue it's training camp through August as the team prepares for its first pre-season game on Aug. 12 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The regular season for the Cardinals begins Sept. 11 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Kyler Murray tested positive for COVID yesterday and will be out a minimum of 5-days. Symptoms are minor. @12SportsAZ — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) August 1, 2022

