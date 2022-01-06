Cardinals QB Kyler Murray reports to OTAs, contract talks continue

As talks about a contract extension between Kyler Murray and the Cardinals continue, Murray returned to Tempe for OTAs.

TEMPE, Ariz — Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is back in Tempe. The signal caller returned to the team's training facility for the first time this off-season and participated in OTAs Wednesday.

News quickly spread on social media as Murray took the field. Team 12's Cam Cox tweeted a photo of the Cards QB while the team began the exercises for the day.

Contract talks continue to progress as Murray seeks a new extension from the Cardinals. Does this mean a new deal is on the horizon? Time will tell.

But it doesn't hurt to have your offensive leader back on the field.

