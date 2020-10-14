Cardinals QB Kyler Murray named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

The award is Murray's second offensive POTW selection after earning the honor last season.

PHOENIX — After a dominating performance in their 30-10 win against the New York Jets, the Arizona Cardinals announced quarterback Kyler Murray was named the NFC's Offensive Player of the Week.

In last Sunday's victory, Murray completed 27-of-37 pass attempts for a career-high 380 yards, a touchdown and a passer rating of 103.4. He also ran for 31 yards and a touchdown on nine carries.

With his Week 5 performance, Murray is the first quarterback in the Super Bowl era with at least eight passing touchdowns and five rushing touchdowns in the first five games of a season.

This is Murray’s second career “Offensive Player of the Week” selection. In Week 6 last season, he won the award following the Cardinals win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Murray becomes the fourth quarterback in franchise history to win multiple “Player of the Week” awards. The other QBs are Kurt Warner, Boomer Esiason and Neil Lomax.