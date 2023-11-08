Cardinals to face Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2 of preseason

The Cardinals got a win over Denver in week one & 12Sports checks in with head coach Jonathan Gannon as the team prepares to play the reigning Super Bowl champions.

TEMPE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals played what was maybe the most exciting game of Week 1 of the NFL's 2023 preseason, defeating the Denver Broncos 18-17 on a touchdown and two-point conversion in the final minute of play.

However, this is just the preseason and the results don't count, but Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said it provided a good learning opportunity for his team.

"I’m really enthused about our guys wanting to get better off that tape, first-time different schemes, different players they’re going against," Gannon said. "And just trying to improve our game kind of like I said after the game there, the most important thing from the tape is you learn from it. And I was very enthused about how our guys handled the last 48 hours from when we were done playing to as we sit here (Monday)."

The Cardinals are now moving on to Week 2 of preseason action, which will see the Kansas City Chiefs return to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, where they won Super Bowl LVII just more than six months ago.

Part of that preparation has meant moving operations from State Farm Stadium, where training camp has been held since late July to the team headquarters in Tempe. Gannon said this is all about getting a routine down for the season.

"I wanted for myself, I wanted to dry-run our schedule," Gannon said. "The schedule that we’re using right now, the practice plan isn’t the same, but the schedule is the same as far as Week 1 (vs.) Washington. And I wanted to get (the team) in the heat a little bit. The first time that we’re truly in the heat, I didn’t want it to be practicing vs. Minnesota (next week). And we’re going to have to practice out there for the fall, so I wanted them to get acclimated a little bit and kind of dry-run our schedule. And we had to tweak some things yesterday already. But it’s good, that’s why we’re doing it."

Gannon spoke about how much the Cardinals' starters could play against Kansas City, admitting that there are players who will not play in the preseason but did not say who those players would be. Gannon was also vague about whether this week against Kansas City or next week against Minnesota would be the team's regular-season dress rehearsal.

"Everyone’s different. Everyone goes about it different ways," Gannon said. "We were just talking about some other coach I talked to on the phone. He’s switched it every year he’s been the head coach. Sometimes (week) one, sometimes (week) two, sometimes (week) three. So really, that’s why I say it’s not coach speak. It is individualized with your team and the players that you have, where you’re at in camp, where you’re at with their health, all that stuff goes into play by how much those guys play. So, we’ll do the same thing this week. Everyone will have their individualized plan and knowing that we’re getting closer to Week 1. So, I like where those plans are set right now."

The Cardinals also got some great news on Monday as tight end Zach Ertz, who tore his ACL in Week 10 of last season, was cleared to return to full football activity, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. This a major step toward Ertz being able to play in week one of the regular season against the Washington Commanders.

Almost nine months after tearing his ACL and MCL, #AZCardinals TE Zach Ertz has been cleared for full football activity and is on track to start Week 1, source says. The three-time Pro Bowler was on pace for 86 catches, 745 yards and 8 TDs before injuring his knee in Week 10. pic.twitter.com/r3QjvQuF5j — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 14, 2023

"He’s excited, he’s excited," Gannon said. "He had to go check in with his surgeon and did awesome on all the testing that goes on with that. He had to go out of state for that and he immediately texted me when he was going back to the airport and he’s fired up. He wants to play football."

However, Gannon did caution that just because Ertz has been cleared, that does not mean Quarterback Kyler Murray, who tore his ACL about a month after Ertz, will follow the exact same timeline.

"Every athlete’s different," Gannon said. "So, every injury, even if it’s the same, is different. Everyone’s body is different. God didn’t create us all equal, so, Kyler’s doing a good job, he’s on his plan, he’s having some good days and he’ll get out there when he’s ready to go too."