Cardinals prep for new era ahead of NFL Draft

New general manager Monti Ossenfort is hoping to revamp the franchise starting with the No. 3 pick.

PHOENIX — The moment is now, the 2023 NFL Draft has finally arrived. And with it, comes the No. 3 overall pick for the Arizona Cardinals.

If we’re being honest, it’s not a spot you want to be in year in and year out. But with the right selections, the draft is an opportunity to revamp a team that badly needs talent at nearly every position.

“It’s just been day-by-day chipping away,” Cardinals General Manager Monti Ossenfort said. “Doing whatever I can to help out, help the team and do my role. It’s fun to implement what I’ve learned, I’m excited for Thursday night to put them into practice.”

The Carolina Panthers have the first overall selection, followed by the Houston Texans and then the Cardinals with pick No. 3. It’s expected the Panthers will draft Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, while it’s still unknown what exactly the Texans do with the second overall pick.

Regardless, whatever Houston decides to do it will impact the Cardinals directly.

“It’s a little bit of an unknown as is with everything about the draft,” Ossenfort said. “We can try to predict what’s going to happen, but in reality, nobody knows. We’ve all got to wait and see what happens come Thursday night.”

So now, we wait and see. Ossenfort shared with the media, he and the franchise have taken several calls about trading their third overall pick but no decisions have been made at the time of this article.

Do the Cardinals trade down and acquire more draft capital? Or do they stay put at No. 3 and take premier talent in edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. out of Alabama?

It’s clear this is one of the biggest needs for the team after J.J. Watt’s retirement and the departure of Zach Allen in the offseason. Plus 34.5 sacks in 41 career games for the former Alabama standout is hard to deny.

But at the end of the day, it’s about remaining patient and allowing the board to come to you.

“It’s really waiting to see the draft strategy,” Ossenfort said. “We’ll have to move around the board and see if it makes sense. Using my experiences of seeing that happen in my years, that’s what I’m going to draw upon.”

There have been several rumors as to which teams might heavily pursue the Cards’ No. 3 pick, including the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans.

The Colts are looking for a quarterback and have been reported to express interest in a ‘swap’ with the Cardinals to secure that selection.

While on the other end, the Titans are also in the neighborhood for wanting to draft a quarterback and could possibly include a package deal sending Ryan Tannehill and other picks to Arizona move up eight spots (They currently hold the 11th pick).

I’m told the Arizona Cardinals are currently mulling trade offers from multiple teams interested in moving to No. 3 overall. — Dianna Russini 🏈 (@diannaESPN) April 27, 2023

The options are endless when it comes to the NFL Draft and we can only make our predictions just as much as you can at home.

If I had to guess, unless a trade offer is too good to pass up, I hope the Cardinals stay at number three and draft Anderson Jr. He’s a talent that is too good to pass up and one the Cardinals need and likely would make an impact from the first moment he steps onto the field.

Good luck and happy Draft Day!

