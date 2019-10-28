Let's face it, football can be a pretty scary sport -- dangerous hits, horrifying injuries, it's definitely not for everyone.

But for Arizona Cardinals players Dennis Gardeck, Brett Hundley and Joe Walker that's just another day at the office. It's other scary things we found that get to these dudes.

Somehow we got the Cards players to agree to stop by the Fear Farm haunted attraction in Phoenix. To say they were a little scared would probably be the understatement of the season.

Please enjoy the screams. You're welcome.