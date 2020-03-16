GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals are placing a transition tag on running back Kenyan Drake.

The Cardinals acquired Drake from the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a 5th round pick during the 2019 NFL season.

Drake is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent on Wednesday. With the transition tag, Drake can still negotiate a contract with another team, but the tag allows the Cardinals the right of first refusal on any offer. If the Cardinals were to decline to match an offer, they would not receive any compensation.

If Drake remains with the Cardinals, the team can sign him to the one-year transition tag salary or decide to negotiate a long-term deal with the 26-year-old.

In eight games with the Cardinals, Drake rushed for 643 yards (5.2 yards a carry) and eight touchdowns. He added another 171 yards on 28 receptions.

In a game against the Cleveland Browns, Drake scored four touchdowns.

"We'd love to have (Drake) back, he's a perfect fit for our offense," Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said at the Scouting combine. "I think he understands that. But I understand the business side of things as well."

