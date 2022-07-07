Arizona Cardinals announce open practice schedule

GLENDALE, Ariz. — If football can’t come soon enough, the Arizona Cardinals announced the club’s open practice schedule that free for all to attend.
The team’s public training camp will showcase the team’s new roster for the 2022-23 schedule. You may even get a glimpse of star players like Kyler Murray, J.J. Watt or DeAndre Hopkins.
Tickets and parking are free, but you must reserve a spot online and show a digital ticket upon entry.
Up to four tickets can be reserved. Click or tap here for more information.
There are 10 open practices all hosted at Stat Farm Stadium.
Here’s the schedule:
- Saturday, 7/30 1:30-3:00 PM
- Monday, 8/1 1:00-2:45 PM
- Tuesday, 8/2 8:30-10:00 AM
- Wednesday, 8/3 8:45-10:30 AM
- Thursday, 8/4 8:45-10:30 AM
- Friday, 8/5 8:45-10:30 AM
- Saturday, 8/6 1:30-3:00 PM
- Monday, 8/8 1:30-3:00 PM
- Tuesday, 8/9 8:45-10:30 AM
- Wednesday, 8/10 8:45-10:30 AM
The first preseason game for the Cardinals is against the Cincinnati Bengals on Aug. 12.
