GLENDALE, Ariz. - The Arizona Cardinals announced 14 dates on Monday where fans can attend open practices during training camp at State Farm Stadium.

The first open practice takes place on Thursday July 25, the day after training camp begins. The annual Red-White Practice will be held Aug. 3.

RELATED: Madden 20 ratings released: Full Arizona Cardinals ratings

Admission and parking is free for all open practices. You can find more information here.

Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals play two home preseason games, one on Aug. 8 against the Los Angeles Chargers and another on Aug. 15 against the Oakland Raiders.

RELATED: Charles Barkley makes his Valley sports guarantees

12 News is your official home for the Arizona Cardinals. Catch all Cardinals preseason games on 12 News starting Aug. 8 and follow along the entire season with Cardinals Locker Room every Sunday after Sunday Night Football.

For more on all Arizona sports, head over to Twitter and follow our brand new sports account @12SportsAZ.