Arizona Cardinals offer condolences after death of former player

PHOENIX — The Arizona Cardinals offered their condolences via Twitter after the death of a former player Saturday. Max Tuerk, 26, died this weekend while hiking in the Cleveland National Forest with his parents, according to a statement from USC Athletics.
"Max loved his teammates, coaches, and schools," the family said in the statement. "Max was a loving son and older brother and his passing leaves a giant hole in our hearts. His strength and work ethic is an inspiration to many."
The cause of death for Tuerk was not immediately released.
Tuerk was a former offensive lineman for the University of Southern California football team and previously played for the Arizona Cardinals and San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers in the NFL.
He played one regular season game with the Cardinals before being released in 2018.
RELATED: 'What's been going on is completely wrong,' Cardinals QB Kyler Murray will kneel for national anthem
ALSO: 'I wanted to emotionally engage in what was transpiring': Larry Fitzgerald went to Minneapolis to protest, speak to others