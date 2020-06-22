Arizona Cardinals offer condolences after death of former player

Max Tuerk died while on a hike with his family, according to a statement from USC Athletics.

PHOENIX — The Arizona Cardinals offered their condolences via Twitter after the death of a former player Saturday. Max Tuerk, 26, died this weekend while hiking in the Cleveland National Forest with his parents, according to a statement from USC Athletics.

"Max loved his teammates, coaches, and schools," the family said in the statement. "Max was a loving son and older brother and his passing leaves a giant hole in our hearts. His strength and work ethic is an inspiration to many."

The cause of death for Tuerk was not immediately released.

Tuerk was a former offensive lineman for the University of Southern California football team and previously played for the Arizona Cardinals and San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers in the NFL.