Right guard Will Hernandez talks #MijoThings | Meet the Cardinals

The six-year Cardinal veteran discusses #MijoThings and how he bonds with his fellow teammates.

PHOENIX — Our "Meet the Cardinals" series is continues with right guard Will Hernandez. He re-signed with the Cardinals for a second consecutive offseason.

Hernandez brings toughness and brotherhood to the Cardinals O-Line. Heading into year six, Hernandez discusses his #MijoThings hashtag and how he bonds with his fellow teammates.

In 2023, look for Hernandez to be a guiding force for rookie offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. as the rookie is projected to be the starting right tackle.

With that duo, the right side of the Cardinals O-line should be effective in the team's running game led by running back James Connor.

The Cardinals first test on the field is Aug. 11 for their first pre-season game against the Denver Broncos at State Farm Stadium. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

