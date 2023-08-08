Right guard Will Hernandez talks #MijoThings | Meet the Cardinals

PHOENIX — Our "Meet the Cardinals" series is continues with right guard Will Hernandez. He re-signed with the Cardinals for a second consecutive offseason.
Hernandez brings toughness and brotherhood to the Cardinals O-Line. Heading into year six, Hernandez discusses his #MijoThings hashtag and how he bonds with his fellow teammates.
Watch the video above to learn more about him.
In 2023, look for Hernandez to be a guiding force for rookie offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. as the rookie is projected to be the starting right tackle.
With that duo, the right side of the Cardinals O-line should be effective in the team's running game led by running back James Connor.
The Cardinals first test on the field is Aug. 11 for their first pre-season game against the Denver Broncos at State Farm Stadium. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
